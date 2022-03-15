UPSC issues notice on Civil Services Main 2021 results, check details here

The results are expected to be announced in the fourth week of March, the notice said

Millions of people aspire to work for the Indian government's civil services, which encompass higher-level positions such as the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, but only a small percentage of them succeed.

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice concerning the results of the Civil Services Main Examination 2021, it is once again the moment when some dreams will be shattered while others will be gratified. The results are expected to be announced in the fourth week of March, according to the notice issued. However, the Commission has not specified the exact date yet. You should check out the notice accessible on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Exam 2021 is being held to fill 712 vacancies in various Central Government departments across all Indian services. These exams took place between 7 January and 16 January, 2022. Those who passed the CSE Preliminary exam in October were qualified to take the Main exam.

UPSC has urged all applicants who get qualified for the personality test/interview to fill out and submit the UPSC Mains 2021 detailed application form (DAF-II) within the given time limit. The official announcement states, “Immediately after the declaration of the result of written part of Civil Services (Main) Examintion-2021, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a limited period of time. All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit."

In India, clearing the civil services tests, which are among the most difficult exams to clear, is a matter of great pride for both the candidates and their families. Getting a government job is a major accomplishment for someone from the middle class.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.