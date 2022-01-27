UPSC Indian Forest Service 2021: Main exam timetable out at upsc.gov.in; get detailed schedule here

According to the Commission’s official notice, centres for the main examination will be in various cities such as Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla

The Main examination schedule for Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can check and download the examination schedule from the Commission’s official website - https://upsc.gov.in/

The direct link to the exam schedule is given here.

As per the schedule, the Main exam for Indian Forest Service will commence on 27 February and will end on 6 March. The examination will be held in two sessions, the forenoon session which is from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the Afternoon Session that is from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The General English and General Knowledge exams will be conducted on 27 January. Mathematics Paper I and II and Statistics Paper I and II will be held on 1 March. Papers I and II of Physics and Zoology will be held on 2 March. On 3 March, Chemistry and Geology exams (both papers) will be conducted.

The Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper (both papers) shall be held on 4 March. Both papers of Forestry will be conducted on 5 March. The Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Botany examinations, both Paper I and Paper II, are scheduled to be held on 6 March. It is to be noted that Paper I for all subjects will be conducted during Session I, while Paper II shall be held in Session II.

According to the Commission’s official notice, centres for the main examination will be in various cities such as Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.

Through this recruitment drive, UPSC will fill an approximate of 110 vacancies for Indian Forest Services. However, the number of vacancies is liable to modification, as per the official notice. Reservation of vacancies for Reserved categories will also be done according to government norms.

For further details, candidates are advised to check the official website - https://upsc.gov.in/.

