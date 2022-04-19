UPSC IFS Mains 2021 DAF II released, check steps to fill it and other details here

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 was held from 27 February to 6 March and candidates who qualified in the exam will now have to take a Personality Test for selection in the Indian Forest Service Examination.

Union Public Service Commission has now released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the candidates who have cleared the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. The last date to fill out the DAF-II form is 28 April till 6 pm. The candidates need to fill the form online by visiting UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 was held from 27 February to 6 March in two shifts. The first shift began at 9 am and ended at 12 noon while the second shift was from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates who qualified in the exam will now have to take a Personality Test for selection in the Indian Forest Service Examination 2021.

According to the notice, the Personality Tests (Interviews) will commence soon and will be held at the office of the Union Public Service Commission situated at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

It is to be noted that a candidate needs to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences of Zones/Cadres while filling up the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) online, before the commencement of the Personality Test (Interview).

The applicants will also have to upload documents/certificates for higher education, service experience, achievements in different fields, and others. For more details on that, check the notification here.

Steps to fill up the UPSC IFS Main DAF-II:

Step 1: Go to the official website upsconline.in

Step 2: Go the link that reads “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Step 3: Go to the login link and then enter Roll No and Password

Step 4: Fill up the DAF-II, check all the details and then click submit

Step 5: Print it out for future correspondence

Here is the direct link to fill out the form.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.