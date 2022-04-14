UPSC IFS Main Examination 2021 result declared; check direct link to download here

The candidates are required to show their original certificates as proof of their age, educational qualifications, category certificate (if applicable) Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and other documents such as the TA Form and more when they appear for their Personality Test

The results for the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2021 have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results online at the official website of the Commission. The list of the candidates who have qualified in the exam has been uploaded on the official website.

The main examination was held from 27 February, 2022 to 6 March, 2022. The qualified candidates will now have to appear for an interview round, the date of which has not been announced yet.

The candidates are required to show their original certificates as proof of their age, educational qualifications, category certificate (if applicable) Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and other documents such as the TA Form and more when they appear for their Personality Test.

Steps to check the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result online:

Go to UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the portal, click on the link that reads UPSC IFS Main Result 2021

A PDF file would open where candidates are required to check their names and roll numbers.

Download and save the PDF to keep for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC IFS (Mains) 2021 result.

About the interview round, the notice says that the Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates would be held soon at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The candidates will be required to download their e-Summon Letter of Personality Test from the Commission’s official Website upsc.gov.in & upsconline.in, when it will be made available.

Applicants who are unable to download the e-Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the Commission’s office by sending a letter or on Phone Numbers. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 , 011-23381125, or Fax at 011-23387310, 011-2338447. They can also send an email to skindo-upsc@gov.in.

