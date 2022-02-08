UPSC IFS Main exam 2021: Admit cards released at upsconline.nic.in; get direct link here

The exam will be held from 27 February to 6 March. It will be held in two shifts — first shift from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm and second shift from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

The Union Public Service Commission has released admit cards for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021. The hall tickets will be available for download only till 6 March, 4.00 pm. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC - https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Check how to download the hall ticket for Mains:

-Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘e-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC’

-Now, go to link that says, ‘Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam’

-Click on download link. Login through your registration ID, roll number and date of birth

-The UPSC IFS Main exam hall ticket will appear on screen

-Download the admit card and keep a copy to use it in the future

Direct link to download UPSC IFS main exam admit card is here.

Candidates have to bring a hard copy of the e-admit card along with an original photo identity card in order get entry in the examination hall. All aspirants must preserve their e-admit cards.

All applicants should reach their exam halls 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam and entry to the exam hall will close 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement time of each session.

It is mandatory for applicants to wear a face mask and they may carry their own hand sanitiser in a small transparent bottle.

Applicants can view important instructions given here. They can also check their IFS Main 2021 examination schedule here.

