UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2022: Registration window opens, here's how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a notification for the UPSC IES and ISS Exams 2022 on its official website today, 6 April. The declaration has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) examinations. Aspirants can apply through the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Direct link to apply for the examination.

The last date of the form submission is 26 April till 6 pm and the application form can be withdrawn between 4 to 10 May till 6 pm.

The UPSC IES/ISS examinations are scheduled to be conducted from 24 to 26 June, 2022. The Union Public Service Commission is aiming to fill up a total of 53 vacancies where 29 posts are for the Indian Statistical Service and 24 posts are for Indian Economic Service. Candidates with an age limit between 21 to 30 years can apply for the vacancies.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for detailed information. Read the notification here.

Educational Qualifications:

For IES: Candidates must have a post-graduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

For ISS: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Application Fee:

The fee for the application process is Rs 200. Female candidates and reserved candidates such as SC/ST/PWBD are exempted from the application fee.

How to apply for the IES/ISS Examination:

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in Click on the link available on the homepage, ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’. Click on the registration links (Part-I) against the category of IES/ISS. After reading the instructions carefully proceed to register. Fill up the form with the required details, pay the application fee and upload the required documents. Log in using the credentials and proceed with Part-II registration. Submit the application form and take a printout for further reference.

