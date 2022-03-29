UPSC ESE final result 2021 announced at upsc.gov.in; find direct link here
The final results of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those who attempted the exam can check the ESC 2021 final result by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Applicants should note that the final result is based on the results of written test conducted in November 2021 as well as the interviews held in February and March this year.
Furthermore, a total of 194 applicants have been recommended for appointment in several branches. The total number of selected candidates include 76 from General category as well as 20 EWS, 56 OBC, 26 SC and 26 ST applicants.
In the detailed result notice issued by the UPSC, candidates can search for their roll number to find out if they have been selected for the post. The number of applicants recommended for appointment under different disciplines are:
- 77 for Civil Engineering,
- 34 for Mechanical Engineering,
- 54 for Electrical Engineering,
- 29 for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
Here’s how to check UPSC ESE final result 2021:
- Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in
- Search and click on the link that reads, 'Final Results: Engineering Services (Main) Examinations, 2021' on the homepage
- Then, click on the PDF link to view the UPSC ESE 2021 result
- Check your roll number and others details mentioned in the PDF
- Download the ESC 2021 final result for future reference
Direct link to check UPSC ESE 2021 Final Results is here.
The candidature of 29 applicants has been kept provisional by the UPSC. As per the official notice, the appointment offer of candidates, whose results have been kept provisional, will not be issued by the Commission until it is able to verify the original documents, which are still awaited from the applicants.
Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total of 225 vacancies in the reputed organization.
For more details and updates, applicants are requested to keep visiting the UPSC website regularly.
