UPSC ESE 2022: Admit card for prelim exams out at upsconline.nic.in; check direct link here

The hall tickets for the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) prelims 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC ESE prelims 2022 admit cards are available at the official website.

Steps to download UPSC ESE 2022 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/

Click on the link for online admit cards for various UPSC exams that is given on the page

Select the link for ESE prelims hall ticket

Click on the option to download the UPSC ESE admit card

Enter the required to login details to view your hall ticket at the UPSC portal

Check the details on the ESE hall ticket carefully and save a copy for future use

Direct link for UPSC prelims hall ticket.

In case UPSC applicants encounter any problem in downloading the ESE prelims 2022 hall ticket, or notice a discrepancy in their admit card, they can contact the Commission to get the issue resolved. For technical issues, candidates can email web-upsc@nic.in. For any problems regarding the data given on the ESE admit card, they can write to usengg-upsc@nic.in.

The UPSC ESE prelims 2022 will be held on 20 February, 2022. The General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. The UPSC will hold the discipline-specific paper, which comprises of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics and Telecom Engineering, on the same day from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check the ESE prelims exam schedule here.

Both papers will have an objective paper-pattern. The paper in the first session will consist of a total of 200 marks, while the second paper will be of 300 marks. The UPSC will conduct negative marking for every wrong answer in the ESE prelims.

The recruitment is being held for a total of 247 posts in the UPSC. The registration process began in September 2021 and was continued till 21 October 2021. Check the ESE 2022 official advertisement here.

For more details regarding the syllabus, old questions papers and so on, applicants can visit the official website of the UPSC.

