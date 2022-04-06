UPSC CMS 2022: Notification issued, check steps to apply for 687 vacancies here

A fee of Rs 200 is to be paid by the candidate. Female candidates and candidates from the /SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from payment of fees

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2022 on its website upsc.gov.in today, 6 April. Those eligible and interested can submit their application for the exam latest by 26 April, 2022. The online applications can be withdrawn from 4 to 10 May, 2022 till 6 pm.

A total of 687 vacancies have been announced. including 314 posts of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service. Among the remaining vacancies, 300 posts are for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 posts are for General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 positions are for General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate desiring to appear for the examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as of 1 August, 2022.

However, for the position of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the candidate should not be more than 35 years on the aforesaid cut-off date. Upper age relaxation is there for candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: For appearing in the exam, a candidate should have passed the written and practical papers of the final M.B.B.S. Exam.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 200 is to be paid by the candidate. Female candidates and candidates from the /SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from payment of fees.

What is the application process?

- Go to upsconline.nic.in

- Click the “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” link on the homepage

- Click on the registration links (Part-I), read the instructions given and then register

- Fill in your details, make the fee payment, and upload the required documents

- Log in to proceed with Part-II registration

- Submit your form and print it for future reference.

How will the candidates be selected?

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination carrying 500 marks, followed by personality test carrying 100 marks.

Click on this direct link to apply.

Visit the official website of the UPSC for more details - upsc.gov.in.

