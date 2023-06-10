UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 expected soon; check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently conducted the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims on May 28. The commission is expected to announce the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the result can check and download it from the official websites, namely upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The result will be released separately for each stage of the exam, including the prelims, mains, and interview. This prestigious examination is conducted annually in three stages and aims to select candidates for esteemed services such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and more.

To download the UPSC Prelims Result, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at www.upsc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the “Examinations” or “Results” section on the homepage.

3. Click on the designated link for “UPSC Result” or a similar option.

4. You will be directed to a new page displaying the result.

5. On the result page, provide the necessary information such as your roll number, registration number, date of birth, or other login credentials as requested.

6. Enter the required details accurately in the provided fields.

7. Once you have entered the information, click on the “Submit” or “Download” button.

8. The UPSC Prelims Result will be presented on the screen.

9. Carefully review your result, which may include your overall marks, rank, and other relevant information.

10. Download the result and save it for future reference. Additionally, you can also choose to print a hard copy of the result if needed.

To download the UPSC Topper List 2023, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

2. Look for the section on the homepage or in the latest news section that mentions the UPSC Topper List for the year 2023.

3. Click on the provided link to access the page displaying the topper list.

4. On the page, you may find the option to download the topper list in PDF format.

5. If available, use a PDF reader program to view and download the topper list.

6. Click on the download option to save the topper list to your device.

The UPSC IAS Result 2023 will include the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Exam. The result will be available in PDF format and will also provide category-wise cutoff marks. Additionally, the PDF will mention the total number of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services examination.

