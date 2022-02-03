UPSC Civil Services Prelims, IFS 2022 notification out; apply at upsconline.nic.in till 22 February

The UPSC aims to fill 861 vacancies through the CSE exam and 161 posts through the IFS recruitment

The official notifications for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination 2022 and the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (CSE) 2022 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested aspirants can view the notification and register for the exams at the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Steps to register for UPSC CSE and IFS exam 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/

― Click on the link for online application for UPSC exams and select the link for the exam you wish to take

― Register yourself at the UPSC portal and complete the application

― Pay the UPSC application fee and submit the completed application

― Take a printout of the completed UPSC application for future reference

Direct link to apply is here.

According to the official notice released by the UPSC, candidates can apply for the exam by 6 pm on 22 February. The exam will be held by the UPSC on 5 June this year.

Eligibility criteria:

The exam is open to candidates who are between the ages of 21 and 32 years, as on 1 August this year.

For CSE, applicants must hold a graduate degree from any recognised university or any equivalent qualification. Aspirants who are appearing for the final exam of their undergraduate degree are also eligible to sit for the exam, provided they submit proof of passing their graduation exam at the time of the UPSC Main examination.

For IFS exam 2022, applicants must possess a degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Chemistry, Geology, Botany, Physics, Statistics, Mathematics or Zoology. A degree in Forestry, Agriculture or Engineering from any recognised university in the country is also valid for appearing in the exam.

View the CSE prelims 2022 notification here.

View the IFS 2022 notification here.

Application fee:

UPSC aspirants have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. For women/ST/SC/PWBD applicants, no application fee will be charged.

The UPSC aims to fill 861 vacancies through the CSE exam and 161 posts through the IFS recruitment.

For more details related to the exam syllabus, eligibility criteria and so on, candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.