UPSC admit card 2020: Hall ticket for civil services preliminary exams released; download from upsc.gov.in

In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card, candidates can reach out to UPSC on the following e-mails: - web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem) , uscsp-upsc@nic.in (For Applicant Data Problem)

The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for civil services 2020 preliminary exam that will be held on 4 October. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 31 May but was, however, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The applicants who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from upsc.gov.in.

As per a report in Careers 360, candidates need to key in their registration number and date of birth to download the prelims admit card 2020. The admit card contains the candidate's roll number and examination venue details.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to then appear for the main exam, which will be held on 8 January, 2021.

Here's how to download UPSC preliminary admit card

Candidates need to first visit the official website of UPSC https://upsconline.nic.in and then enter their Roll Number. Once done, they need to enter the Registration ID and date of birth along with the Captcha code. The UPSC 2020 admit card will appear on the screen.

The hall ticket will include details like name, roll number, exam centre address, IAS exam schedule, instructions for candidates and exam conducting authority.

According to a report in The Times of India, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without bringing a print out of e-admit card along with the original photo identity card. Candidates should keep their e-admit cards saved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2020.

According to the website, "In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem) , uscsp-upsc@nic.in (For Applicant Data Problem)."

E-admit card instructions stated that if there are any discrepancies, it should be brought to the notice of the UPSC immediately. Candidates are responsible for safe custody of the e-Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card, the onus lies on them to prove that they have not used the service of any impersonator.

Instructions also state that in case there are any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, the answer sheet will become liable for rejection.