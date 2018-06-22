UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main exams time table released; check on upsc.gov.in

The schedule for UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The examination will commence from 28 September.

UPSC had organised the Prelims 2018 earlier this month. Candidates who will score minimum 66 marks in Paper-II, will be shortlisted for Mains exam based on their scores in Paper-I.

The timetable is given below:

Paper I: (Essay) - 28 September (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper II: General Studies-I - 29 September (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper III: General Studies-II - 29 September (2 pm – 5 pm)

Paper IV: General Studies-III - 30 September (9 am – 12 pm)

Paper V: General Studies-IV - 30 September (2 pm – 5 pm)

Paper-A: Indian Language - 9 am to 12 pm on 6 October.

({Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu} )

Paper-VI: Optional Paper-I - 9 am to 12 pm on 7 October.

{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce and Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science and International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}

Paper-VII: Optional Paper-II – will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on 7 October.

{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science and International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. This year, the exam was conducted in two shifts at various centres across the country.