UPSC prelims 2018: Most students find first paper of the civil services exam tougher then previous years

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday conducted the civil services preliminary examination across the country for around about 782 vacancies.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a number of students who appeared in the prelims exam found the first paper (general studies) a bit tough.

A Bhopal student who claimed to have cleared UPSC civil services (mains) examination last year said, “The CSAT paper was different this year. English section was okay but maths was a bit difficult. Aptitude test was easier to tackle last year."

The questions on National Sample Survey Organisation was of the document that was published four years ago, a student told The Indian Express.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. This year, the exam was conducted in two shifts at various centres across the country.

Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again, in the Detailed Application Form which would be made available to them.