UPSC Civil Services 2017 results: Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep tops exam; 2nd-rank is a mother of 4-year-old

Indian Revenue Service officer Durishetty Anudeep topped the coveted civil services 2017 examination whose results were announced on Friday, breaking a three-year streak of female candidates bagging the top spot.

It was the fifth attempt for the 28-year-old government officer from Telangana. Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta stood second and third respectively, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced in its statement.

A total of 990 candidates — 750 men and 240 women — have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various central government services, UPSC said in a statement. Of the candidates recommended for appointment, 476 are from the general category, 275 from OBC, 165 from Scheduled Caste and 74 from Scheduled Tribes category.

Among the top 25 candidates, 17 are men and eight women. Here are brief profiles of the top three:

Durishetty Anudeep

Anudeep, an IRS officer (Customs and Central Excise cadre) posted in Hyderabad as an assistant commissioner, said that the journey to the top was not easy. "It was not an easy journey. I am thankful to all the people who have supported me. I am really happy," he said.

Anudeep hails from Metpally in Telangana. He cleared the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. An OBC candidate, Anudeep has graduated with BE (Electronics & Instrumentation) degree from Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani.

"It was while pursuing the engineering degree that I started taking interest in civil services. I prepared hard, but could not succeed in getting through the interview conducted by the UPSC in my first attempt. Subsequently, I joined Google India as software engineer in Hyderabad and continued to prepare for the civils," he told Hindustan Times.

Anudeep has opted for the Telangana cadre, the report added. "It will give me an opportunity to serve my home state, which had become a reality after a prolonged struggle," he said.

"We are very happy about our son acing the civil services 2017 exam," Anudeep's father Manohar said in Karim Nagar in Telanagana. "Anudeep got the IRS in his second attempt. Now he is working as a commissioner, GST, in Hyderabad," Manohar, who works as an assistant engineer at Mallapur in Jagtial district, said.

"We cried a lot when we heard the news over the phone from our son," Anudeep's mother Jyothi said.

Anu Kumari

Securing an overall second rank, Haryana's Anu Kumari, a mother of a four-year-old, topped the coveted examination among women.

Kumari had graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from the Delhi University, and then went on to complete an MBA (Finance and Marketing) degree from IMT, Nagpur.

"There was no newspaper in the village where I was preparing for my exams," Kumari told NDTV. The second-rank holder from Sonipat had to resort to online content for UPSC preparations, the report said.

"Strong will is necessary to achieve something in life and if you are able to do that, nothing can stop you from being successful," she said.

Congratulating Anu Kumari through a tweet, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote that he hoped that Haryana's girls will be inspired from her success and achieve tall dreams.

Sachin Gupta

Hailing from Haryana’s Sirsa district, 31-year-old Sachin Gupta secured the third overall rank in the results that were declared on Friday.

Gupta has completed his mechanical engineering from Patiala's Thapar University, after which he worked with a private company in Gurugram, Hindustan Times reported.

"In his first attempt in 2016, he got an all India rank of 575. However, he wanted to improve his rank and wanted to go to Bengaluru for further coaching. We accepted, and he went to Bangalore for good. I am a proud father today,” Sachin's father Sudarshan Gupta was quoted as saying. But Sachin considers this year's attempt as his first. He said, "Technically this was my second attempt, but I consider it as my first. I am glad I cleared it this time."

Sachin left a high-paying corporate job to focus on preparations for the exam. "Initially, my colleagues in the private sectors advised me against leaving the job in the private sector. But constant support from my parents encouraged me to give my best in my efforts for the civil services examination”, he said, according to The Tribune.

Giving details of this year's exam, the UPSC said on Friday, "The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on 18 June, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (Mains) examination held in October-November, 2017. Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-April, 2018," it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases — preliminary, main and personality test or interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among other civil services.

