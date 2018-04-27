UPSC Civil Services 2017 examinations results announced, Durishetty Anudeep emerges topper

Union Public Service Commission on Friday released the final result of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. Candidates can check their results on the commission's official website: upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services 2017 examinations results announced. Durishetty Anudeep tops, Anu Kumari second and Sachin Gupta third — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2018

According to ANI, Durishetty Anudeep has got the top spot, Anu Kumari has emerged second and Sachin Gupta has got the third rank.

Based on the result, about 990 names have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B', Times of India reported.

While the UPSC Civil Services 2017 written examination was conducted in October-November, 2017, the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-April, 2018, Times Now reported.

Every year, over 11 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious exams every year.

Following are the steps to check UPSC civil services 2017 result

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘check result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

For any clarification regarding the results, candidates can call on the numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm. The marks will be made available in 15 days.