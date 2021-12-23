UPSC CDS (II) 2021 exam result declared on upsc.gov.in; check direct link here

As many as 6,845 candidates has been shortlisted by the UPSC who will soon be called for the interview

The result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam 2021 was announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website on 22 December. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can check their results on UPSC’s official website - upsc.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the CDS (II) 2021 examination on 14 November this year.

As many as 6,845 candidates has been shortlisted by the UPSC. These candidates will soon be called for the interview, as per the official data available on the commission's official website.

UPSC CDS (II) Result 2021: Here’s the steps to check the result

Visit UPSC’s official website - upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go the the ‘Written Result’ section

Click on the link for 'Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021' that is given on the main page

A PDF file of UPSC CDS (II) Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen

Check and download the CDS (II) Result 2021

Also, take a hard copy of UPSC CDS (II) Result 2021 for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result

The UPSC has announced that the original certificates have to be submitted 'not later than 1 July, 2022 for IMA & NA, not later than 13 May, 2022 for AFA and not later than 1 October, 2022 in case of SSC course only'. The circular added that the original certificate should not be sent to the Commission.

The Commission will provide the mark-sheet to aspirants who have not qualified the UPSC CDS (II) 2021 exam on its official website within 15 days from the date of final OTA result publication (after conducting SSB Interview). The mark-sheet of the disqualified candidates will be available on the website for 30 days.

The UPSC conducted the CDS (II) 2021 examination for admission in the following academies:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 153rd (DE) course starting in July next year



Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, course starting in July next year



Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training course (212 F(P)) starting in July next year



Chennai based Officers Training Academy 116th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) course starting in October next year



Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course starting in October next year



For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

