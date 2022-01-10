UPRVUNL recruitment 2022: Apply for 134 Junior Engineer and other posts from 28 January

The deadline to submit the UPRVUNL recruitment 2022 application is 27 February, according to the official notification and the last date for making the fee payment is 28 February

Applications have been invited for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) (E&M), Lab Assistant and various other posts by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL). Candidates can apply for the 134 posts from 28 January at the official website https://uprvunl.org/.

The deadline to submit the UPRVUNL recruitment 2022 application is 27 February, according to the official notification. The last date for making the fee payment is 28 February.

Steps to apply for UPRVUNL recruitment 2022, once active:

― Visit the official website at https://uprvunl.org/

― Click on the link to register yourself at the UPRVUNL portal

― Fill in the required details and login to complete the JE recruitment 2022 form

― Complete the UPRVUNL application, attach the relevant documents and make the fee payment

― Submit the UPRVUNL application and save a copy for future use

The recruitment drive is being carried out for 17 posts of Lab Assistant, 21 posts of Assistant Accountant, 14 posts of Chemist Grade-II and 134 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Trainee). Out of the total number of JE (Trainee) posts, 29 are for JE in Electrical Trade, four in Computer Science, 16 vacancies in Electronics/ Control and Instrumentation Trade and 33 in Mechanical Trade.

As per the official notification, applicants who are residents of Uttar Pradesh and belong to the SC/ST category, need to pay Rs 826 as the application fee. Other candidates need to submit Rs 1,180 as the UPRVUNL application fee. For the post of JE (Trainee) (E&M), physically handicapped applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 12.

For detailed educational qualifications required for the post, interested individuals can view the UPRVUNL notification here.

Furthermore, the selection process will consist of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification. Each answer will carry one mark and incorrect responses will result in negative marking of 0.25 marks for every error.

For more details on the recruitment process, applicants are advised to keep visiting the official website of the UPRVUNL.

