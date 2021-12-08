UPRVUNL ARO recruitment 2021: Hall tickets for typing test released; check direct link here

The admit card of the candidate will include details such as the name of the candidate, their roll number, Centre of Examination and so on

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued the admit cards for the Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Typing Test on its official website - https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl. Aspirants can visit the official website and download the hall ticket for the ARO Typing Test.

The Typing Test will be held on 13 December, as per the official notice.

Steps to download the Typing Test hall ticket:

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL- https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl

On the homepage, under ‘Public Notice’ section find and click on the admit card link

Login to the UPRVUNL portal using the needed details such as date of birth and roll number

The UPRVUNL ARO Admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the hall ticket

Take a printout of the Typing Test hall ticket for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted at Masters Consultancy Services, 140 Durgapuri, Vigyan Khand, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-226010.

Direct link to the official notification can be found here.

Aspirants must note that they have to report by 8.30 am at the exam centre. The ARO Typing Test will be conducted for the duration of two hours - 9 am to 11 am. Applicants must note that it is mandatory to download the original UPRVNL AOR admit card to appear in the Typing exam. Without the hall ticket and valid ID proof, they will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

The admit card of the candidate will include details such as the name of the candidate, their roll number, Centre of Examination and so on.

In October, UPRVUNL had released the hall ticket for the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Junior Engineer (UPRVUNL JE) exams 2021. The admit card was available for candidates on the official website.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website - https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl.