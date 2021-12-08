UPRVUNL ARO recruitment 2021: Hall tickets for typing test released; check direct link here
The admit card of the candidate will include details such as the name of the candidate, their roll number, Centre of Examination and so on
The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued the admit cards for the Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Typing Test on its official website - https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl. Aspirants can visit the official website and download the hall ticket for the ARO Typing Test.
The Typing Test will be held on 13 December, as per the official notice.
Steps to download the Typing Test hall ticket:
- Visit the official website of UPRVUNL- https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl
- On the homepage, under ‘Public Notice’ section find and click on the admit card link
- Login to the UPRVUNL portal using the needed details such as date of birth and roll number
- The UPRVUNL ARO Admit card will appear on the screen
- Check and download the hall ticket
- Take a printout of the Typing Test hall ticket for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted at Masters Consultancy Services, 140 Durgapuri, Vigyan Khand, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-226010.
Direct link to the official notification can be found here.
Aspirants must note that they have to report by 8.30 am at the exam centre. The ARO Typing Test will be conducted for the duration of two hours - 9 am to 11 am. Applicants must note that it is mandatory to download the original UPRVNL AOR admit card to appear in the Typing exam. Without the hall ticket and valid ID proof, they will not be allowed inside the exam centre.
The admit card of the candidate will include details such as the name of the candidate, their roll number, Centre of Examination and so on.
In October, UPRVUNL had released the hall ticket for the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Junior Engineer (UPRVUNL JE) exams 2021. The admit card was available for candidates on the official website.
For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website - https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl.
also read
HPAS Main exam 2020: Hall tickets released by HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in; check direct link here
A total of 348 candidates have been shortlisted for the HPAS Main exam. The HPAS Main exam 2020 call letters will contain details such as the roll number, exam centre, and so on
KMAT 2021: Admit cards released at kmatindia.com; check steps to download hall ticket
Meanwhile, an official statement by KPPGCA informs that appearing students must log in 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination
FMGE Dec 2021: Admit cards released at nbe.edu.in; check steps to download here
The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination will be conducted on 12 December and the tentative date for the declaration of result is 31 December