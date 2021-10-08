UPRVUNL JE 2021 admit cards released at uprvunl.org; check steps to download hall ticket

The exam will be held on 21, 24, 25 October and 1 November for 196 vacancies

The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Junior Engineer (UPRVUNL JE) exams 2021 have been put out by the UPRVUNL. Candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl.

Process to download the hall ticket for the UPRVUNL JE exam 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl

― Click on the admit card downloading link “for the post of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Postcode 1), Mechanical (postcode 2), Electronics / Control &Instrumentation (Postcode 3), Computer (Postcode 4) against advt. no. U-38/UPRVUSA/2021” that is available on the homepage

― A new window will appear. Enter the required credentials such as password and user-id

― Press the 'Submit' button. The UPRVUNL JE 2021 hall ticket will appear on your screen

― Check your details and save a copy of the admit card for the future

Direct link for downloading UPRVUNL JE 2021 hall ticket: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/70670/login.html

The UPRVUNL JE 2021 exams will be held on 21, 24, 25 October and 1 November for 196 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineers.

The exam will consist of two parts. The first part will have 150 objective-type questions from the Diploma Engineering syllabus in the fields advertised for the vacancies. The second part of the exam will have 50 objective-type questions related to general knowledge, Hindi, and reasoning.

The registration for the UPRVUNL JE 2021 exam was held from 4 June to 2 July.

Out of the 196 positions advertised, 69 vacancies are available for the position of Junior Engineer (Electrical) and 10 spots for the post of Junior Engineer (Computer). The organisation also has 78 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) and 39 for Junior Engineer (Electronics).

To be eligible for the exam, applicants need to have a diploma in the related engineering fields from a recognised institute. The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 40 years, as per the eligibility criteria.