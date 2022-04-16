UPPSC PCS 2022: Registration deadline ends today, check steps to apply

The official notification mentions that there are a total of 250 vacancies, which may increase or decrease depending upon the requirements and circumstances

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the application process for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2022 today, 16 April, 2022. Those interested and eligible can apply at the Commission’s official website.

The official notification mentions that there are a total of 250 vacancies, which may increase or decrease depending upon the requirements and circumstances. The vacancies are for different departments of the UP state government.

What makes the candidates eligible?

Aspiring candidates should be between 21-40 years as on 1 July this year. The upper age limit has been relaxed for the candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates can check the vacancy details including the eligibility criteria, selection process, exam dates, paper pattern , qualifying marks, syllabus and other details through the notification. Check the UPPSC PCS notice here.

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Enclosure.aspx?ID=110&flag=E&FID=691

To apply for the PCS exam 2022, visit the UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the link that reads “APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-2/E-1/2022, COMBINED STATE / UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM.-2022”

Click on “Apply”

Now register and pay the UPPSC PCS applicable fee and then fill in the required details.

Submit your PCS application

Print out the UPPSC PCS application form for future correspondence

What is the Selection Process?

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2022 will consist of three successive stages. The first stage will be a Preliminary Examination consisting of objective type and multiple choice questions, while the second level will be the Main Examination. The third level of the selection process would be a Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

For more details related to the recruitment, visit the UPPSC PCS website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.