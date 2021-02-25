UPPSC ACF/RFO 2019 Mains result declared; check list of shortlisted candidates at uppsc.up.nic.in
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill two vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest post and 53 vacancies of Range Forest Officer
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results at their official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the commission had conducted the recruitment exam between 15 October and 29 October last year.
Here's how to check the UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on link, "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE INTERVIEW IN ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FOREST/RANGE FOREST OFFICER EXAM-2019"; or alternatively, here is the direct link.
Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen in a pdf format.
Step 4: Candidates need to scroll down and check the result, taking the printout for future use.
The UPPSC exam was held in Prayagraj Janpad (District code 3), Uttar Pradesh Lokshabha Aayog office, examination centre. The exam took place in two sittings. The first sitting was from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm while the second sitting was from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted in offline mode and each paper was about 3 hours long.
