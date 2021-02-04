UPPSC ACF RFO Mains 2020 admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in; exam from 13 to 26 February

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UPSSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) mains examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had registered for the UPPSC ACF RFO main examination can download the admit cards at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the commission will conduct the main examination from 13 February to 26 February.

Here's how to download the UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link, "Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2020 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2020” on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they have to key in their credentials and log in.

Step 4: The UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates will have to download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html

According to a report by Times Now, the UPPSC exam will be held in Prayagraj Janpad, (District code 3), Uttar Pradesh Loksabha Aayog office, Exam centre.

The examination will take place in two sittings. The first sitting will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm while the second sitting will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper will be conducted in the offline mode and each paper will be of 3 hours long. Candidates must carry their valid identity card, two passport-sized photos and the admit card to the examination hall.