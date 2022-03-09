UPPSC 2022: Admit card for Assistant Professor posts released, check direct link here
As per the schedule set by the Commission, the exam will be held on 15 March at Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad
The hall ticket for the post of Assistant Professor, Government Degree College (Screening) Exam 2020 has been released today, 9 March by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates should note that the admit cards can be downloaded till 15 March, this year.
Those preparing for the exam, can avail the admit card by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 128 Assistant Professor vacancies in the reputed organisation.
As per the schedule set by the Commission, the exam will be held on 15 March at Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad. The timing for the screening exam is from 11 am to 1 pm. On the day of the exam, applicants are advised to bring along two photographs and original as well as photocopy of any identity proof.
Candidates can find the official notice here.
While downloading the hall ticket, candidates need to enter the personal details (exactly same as in UPPSC Application Form) and then click on the “Download Admit Card” button.
Below are few steps to follow while downloading the UPPSC admit card:
Step 1: Go to official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on the admit card download link that is available on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates are requested to key in their login details correctly and click on submit
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the admit card will appear on the screen. Check the details mentioned in the admit card properly before downloading
Step 5: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for future use or reference
The direct link to download the admit card is here.
For more details and updates, applicants are advised to keep a regular check on the official website.
