UPPRPB releases UP Police SI result 2021; here's how to download

The passing criterion for the 400-mark written exam was set at a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent overall

The results of the UP Police SI exam 2021 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates who clear this exam will have to appear for the document verification and Physical Standard Test, which are scheduled to be held on 25 April.

The UP Police SI exam was held in three rounds between 12 November and 2 December at 92 exam centres throughout 13 regions of Uttar Pradesh. This recruitment campaign is being held in order to fill a total of 9,534 vacancies. There are 9,027 available vacancies for sub inspector, 484 for platoon commander, and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

Below are the steps to download your UP Police SI result 2021:

Go to the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click the SI result link on the homepage.

The result will now be displayed on the screen.

Examine and download the result.

Also, make a copy for future use.

Here's a direct link to the result to make it easier for you.

All qualified applicants are advised to visit the UPPRPB's official website in order to stay up to date on the next round.

Eligible candidates for the UP Police SI examination must be aged between 21 years and 28 years as of 1 July 2021. Candidates in the reserved category have been given relaxation for the upper age.

