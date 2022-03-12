UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineer posts, check details here
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will soon release a recruitment notification inviting applications for posts of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the UPPCL at upenergy.in. They will be able to submit their applications from 25 March 2022.
The last date to apply for the Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil posts is 18 April 2022.
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Go to the official website - upenergy.in
- On the homepage, click on the UPPCL JE Recruitment link
- Key in requested details and submit the application form
- Download UPPCL Recruitment Application form for future need
The UPPCL will hold the examination in the fourth week of May 2022.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post should be between 18 to 40 years as on 1 January 2022.
Educational Qualification: A three years diploma in Civil Engineering is mandatory. The diploma should be awarded by the Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad or the state recognised institution. More details can be found in the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to unreserved category/ OBC (non creamy layer) category are required to pay Rs 1,180. SC (Domicile of UP) category candidates have to pay Rs Rs 826.
Selection Process
The Corporation will shortlist candidates on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT). The test will be conducted in cities such as - Varanasi, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra.
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 25 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil posts in the company.
Pay Scale
Shortlisted candidates can expect the monthly salary of Rs 44,900, as per the 7th pay commission. Dearness and other allowances will also be paid as per rules of UPPCL.
Check the official notification here.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.
