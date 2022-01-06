The UPPCL Assistant Engineer (Trainee) vacancies will be filled on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a personal interview

Applications have been for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates can apply for the vacancies from 11 January on the official website at http://uppcl.org/.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive is being carried by the UPPCL for a total of 113 vacancies. The deadline for submission of the UPPCL applications is 31 January. The last date for application fee through Netbanking is also 31 January, while candidates who are paying the processing fee through SBI Challan can do so till 2 February. The computer-based exam for the position is tentatively scheduled for the last week of February.

Check the official notification here.

Candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Electrical/Power must have a degree in the discipline as well as adequate knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script. Furthermore, for vacancies in the categories of Computer Sciences/Information Technology and Electronic and Telecommunication, applicants must have a degree in the subject, or a mixed discipline, combined with the criteria specified in the official advertisement. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 40 years, as on 1 January this year.

The UPPCL Assistant Engineer (Trainee) vacancies will be filled on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a personal interview. The UPPCL exam will be held in major cities of the state.

The UPPCL Assistant Engineer (Trainee) exam will include 75 percent of questions from undergraduate Engineering level, 5 percent questions related to General Hindi, 10 percent from reasoning/aptitude section and 10 percent from general knowledge. Negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for every incorrect response.

The maximum number of people shortlisted for the interview process will be two times the number of category-wise vacancies. The details for the interview process will be communicated at a later date.

The selected applicants will undergo a training programme by the UPPCL, the duration of which will be decided by the organisation.

For more information, candidates can keep visiting the website of the UPPCL.

