UPMSP Class 10 Result 2020 declared: UP Board announces matriculation result; check on official website upmsp.edu.in
The results are available on UPSMP official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in
UPMSP Class 10 Result 2020 declared | Ending the wait of over 26 lakh students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, announced the result of UP Board Class 10 today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12.30 pm.
The detailed statistics about the result were also released at a press conference in Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio.
The results are available on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.
Students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and in aggregate to clear the exams. However, in case a candidate is unable to secure the required 33 percent, they can still have a second shot at clearing the exam.
Students who are unable to clear the exam in one go are given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of compartment exams will be released later today.
Steps to check UP Board Class 10 result 2020
Students can check their results instantly through the following widget.
Or they can follow the following step by step process to obtain result through the official channel.
Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12
Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials
Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.
Earlier, the UPMSP, Prayagraj, was scheduled to announce UP Board Result in the month of April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
