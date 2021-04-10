UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Hall tickets for AM, SCTO, Maintainer posts released, check lmrcl.com

The exam is scheduled for 17 April. Applicants must carry a passport size photograph and a photo identity proof to the exam centre, along with the admit card

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: The admit cards of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), Assistant Manager (AM), and Maintainer (Civil, Electrical, S & T) have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or UP Metro or Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC).

Applicants can visit the official website lmrcl.com to check and download their hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be held on 17 April.

These steps can be followed by candidates to download the admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: You'll see a link 'Click here to download your Admit Card'. Click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your user id, date of birth, and press the 'Login' button.

Step 4: Click on 'View Admit Card'. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UPMRC admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, this direct link can be used.

To appear for the exam, applicants must carry a passport size photograph (same as in the form) and a photo identity proof at the centre along with the admit card. The question papers will be bilingual (Hindi and English) and there will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

With this recruitment drive, UPMRC aims at filling 292 vacancies. The official notification was published on 3 March while the online applications were invited from 11 March to 2 April.