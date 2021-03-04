UP Metro Recruitment 2021: UPMRC notifies 292 posts for assistant manager, station controller; apply from 11 March

As per the notification, the last date to apply for these vacancies is 23:59 pm on 2 April, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of candidates for as many as 292 vacancies.

The posts are assistant manager, station controller/train operator, maintainer (electrician, civil and S&T). The announcement was made on 3 March.

In its notification, the corporation said that the last date to apply for these vacancies is 2 April, 2021, till 23:59 pm. The application process for UPMRC recruitment 2021 will begin from 11 March, 2021 at 10 am.

Candidates can access the official website to register for the examination once the application window opens.

The tentative date for the UPMRC recruitment 2021 written exam is 17 April.

The applicants from unreserved and OBC categories will be paying a fee of Rs 590 for each post applied for. For SC and ST categories, the application fee is Rs 236 fee for every post applied.

General category candidates between the ages of 21 to 28 on 1 March, 2021, will be eligible to apply for all posts. The upper age limit has been relaxed by five years for candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories.

Steps candidates can follow:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://lmrcl.com/

Step 2: Select the option ‘Careers’ at the top of the homepage. Now, select ‘Recruitment 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open and will have the option to ‘Register.’ Click on it and enter the required details and submit the application fee to apply

Step 4: Download the UPMRC recruitment 2021 application form

Step 5: Take a print out of your application form and keep it safely for future reference

The recruitment exam will be conducted only in online mode.

Examination centres will be like Lucknow, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Meerut and other cities of the state.