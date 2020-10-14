UPJEE second round seat allotment result 2020 released at jeecup.nic.in; book seat by 15 Oct

Students who have made it in the list can now accept the seat allotted by paying Rs 3,000. They also have an option to decline, or float it and wait for the next round of counselling

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE (P)) 2020 second round seat allotment result has been announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on its official website - jeecup.nic.in.

According to a report by The Indian Express, students who have qualified the state-level engineering entrance exam and registered for counselling can check their names in the second allotment list.

Students whose names have been mentioned in the list can now accept the seat allotted and freeze it by paying a fee of Rs 3,000. They also have an option to not accept the seat allotted or float it and wait for the next round of counselling.

A report by The Times of India said that the window to freeze or float seats in the second allotment result will conclude on 15 October. The last date to make payment is 16 October.

Candidates will have to verify their documents for admission at the district help centres by 15 October up to 5 pm.

The registration process for the third counselling has started from today (14 October) and will continue till 16 October. The third round allotment result will be declared on 17 October.

Steps to check JEECUP 2020 second round seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to JEECUP official website: jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that mentions, allotment result for round-2.

Step 3: On a new page enter your roll number, password and security pin as shown.

Step 4: The second round seat allotment result will appear on the page.

Step 5: Check for your name and the engineering college seat allotted to you before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to check JEECUP 2020 second round seat allotment result: https://admissions.nic.in/JEECUP/JEECUPCouns/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc1JqWiuyP9NgAb/iPY4aRuRecvKQfntgqF+sdXsMluA0

The first seat allotment result was declared on 6 October and candidates were given time till 11 October to freeze/ float their allotted seats and complete document verification.

UPJEE is conducted for students seeking admission in various engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses offered by colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.