UPJEE first round seat allotment result 2020 announced on jeecup.nic.in; deadline to pay fees is 12 October

Result of the first round of seat allotment for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE (P)) 2020 has been announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on its official website - jeecup.nic.in.

Students who have been allotted seats in the first round of JEECUP 2020 will have to freeze/float their allotted seats and complete document verification at the district help centres by 11 October up till 5 pm. They will be required to deposit the security amount/first round full fee amount by 12 October, according to a report.

Those who are allotted seats through JEECUP 2020 first seat allotment round but do not undergo the subsequent processes will not be eligible to take part in further rounds of counselling until the third stage of JEECUP 2020 counselling.

A report by Hindustan Times said that there will be a total of three rounds of seat allotment process, of which the first counselling round for JEECUP 2020 will be conducted exclusively for UP State Qualified candidates. The second counselling round will be open for all the other students who have qualified in the entrance exam.

Steps to check JEECUP first round seat allotment 2020 result:

Step 1: Log on to JEECUP official website: jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, "Allotment Result for Round-1" on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you are required to enter your roll number, password and security pin as displayed on the page.

Step 4: Your UPJEE first round seat allotment 2020 result will be displayed on the page.

Step 5: Check the details carefully and save and take a print out.

Direct link to check first seat allotment result 2020

UPJEE is conducted every year for admission to various engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses offered by colleges in the state.