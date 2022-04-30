UPJEE 2022 registration deadline extended till 5 May; here is how to apply

UPJEE (P) is a state-level exam for the candidates who seek admission in private and government polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic 2022 today, 30 April. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UPJEE (P) 2022 till 5 May on the official website of the Commission at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The application deadline was 30 April earlier, before being extended by the JEECUP. The registration process had begun on 15 February. View the notice here.

The test will be held in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K, and L – and an applicant is allowed to submit one application form in each group or four in total. The exams are to be held from 6 to 10 June.

UPJEE (P) is a state-level exam for the candidates who seek admission in private and government polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to follow the following steps to apply for the exam.

Steps to apply for the UPJEE (P) 2022:

Visit the official website of the council at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Register yourself with the required details to access the UPJEE portal

Fill in your details to complete your UPJEE application

Pay your application fee online and then submit the UPJEE form

Click here to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Group A, B-K, E1/E2).

Click here to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety – Group L)

Application Fee

Those who apply are required to submit an application fee. A fee of Rs 300 is applicable for General and OBC category candidates while applicants belonging to the SC and ST categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 200. View the information bulletin here.

Meanwhile, UPJEE (P) 2022 is being conducted for the students who are willing to get admission into various engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma courses. Based on the scores obtained in the entrance test, a merit list will be prepared.

The seat allotment in different courses in affiliated institutions, including private and government colleges, will be done through online counselling for the academic session 2022-23. The answer key is scheduled to be out on 13 June, while the result will be announced on 17 June. The counselling process is expected to happen between 20 June to 15 August.

