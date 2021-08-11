UPJEE 2021: JEECUP releases exam schedule; check details at jeecup.nic.in

The UPJEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held from 9 to 14 September

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 schedule has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The registered candidates can view the notification by visiting the official website of the JEECUP - jeecup.nic.in/.

The notification states that the exam schedule would be from 31 August to 4 September. The UPJEE will be held online in three shifts- from 8 am to 10.30 am, 12.00 pm to 2.30 pm, and from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

The UPJEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held from 9 to 14 September. The change in schedule is to ensure that the academic year does not get affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The admit cards are expected to release on 25 August.

The results of the examination will be declared within 10 days. The final result will comprise the score in the UPJEE exam and the status of candidates who qualify for UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling.

Admission would be based on the candidates' choices, State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC)-2021, and reservation through a seat allocation process, which will be announced later. Candidates would be able to select their choices for the institutes online. The verification of documents and would be done at the same time as the seat allocation process.

The UPJEE is conducted for admission to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The candidate must be a minimum of 14 years of age on 1 July 2021 to appear for the examination. There is no upper age limit. The minimum percentage of marks to be eligible for the examination depends on the course candidates opt for.