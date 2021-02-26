UPJEE Polytechnic releases application form at jeecup.nic.in; exam from 15 to 20 June

The examination shall have one paper for each group, having 100 objective type questions

The application form for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2021 has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on its official website -- jeecup.nic.in.

The UPJEE (Polytechnic) online examination will take place from 15 June (Tuesday) to 20 June (Sunday) in select districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official notification, admission criteria to Diploma/Post Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP shall include the performance in the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021.

The examination shall have one paper for each group, having 100 objective type questions.

The notification added that the Admit Card can be downloaded from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website before 10 days of commencement of the entrance examination through their login and password. Candidates have been asked to download their admit cards from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website only.

The paper of UPJEE for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in offline mode only. The papers of the rest of the groups will be conducted in an online mode in selected districts.

Scroll reported that candidates must attain a minimum age of 14 years on 1 July, 2021 to be eligible for UPJEE. While JEECUP has not started the registration/ application process for UPJEE 2021, aspirants will have to pay Rs 350 (general category) and Rs 250 (reserved category) to apply online.

Online submission of particulars, including scanned photograph and signature may be made at UPJEE (Polytechnic) website and on submission of details, a confirmation page with an application number shall be generated. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the page and keep it for future reference.