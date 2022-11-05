India

UPI enabled at 'India’s last tea shop'; Anand Mahindra is all praise

The Tea shop is in the hamlet of Mana, around 5 km from Badrinath, India’s last village situated at 10,500 feet elevation in Uttarakhand

FP Trending November 05, 2022 16:24:12 IST
The owner of India's last Tea Shop at Mana, India’s last village situated at 10,500 feet elevation in Uttarakhand, posing in front of the UPI QR Code. Image: Twitter

Digital UPI payment has made financial transactions very easy in India. Nowadays, it has become very common to see boards containing UPI codes in shops across the country. Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a post on Twitter showing the reach of the digital payment ecosystem. The tweet has a picture of a woman with a UPI QR code scanner in her tea shop. The photo was clicked at Mana village, India’s last village situated at 10,500 feet elevation in Uttarakhand. The hamlet is located around 5 km from Badrinath.

In the caption of his tweet, Mahindra wrote that this photo captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem.

Have a look at this post here:

The tweet received a wide range of reactions. Some users commented how much they are dependent on UPI payment these days, and that they carry very little cash with them.

Others  wrote that along with UPI availability, data connection should also be available for digital transactions to take place.

A few people claimed that they have visited the shop before.

Some individuals said that it’s a great breakthrough in digital India.

Many wrote that they are very proud of India.

Mahindra’s post was appreciated by many individuals.

According to the latest data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), transactions done via UPI increased by 7.7 percent to 730 crore in October. The total value stood at more than Rs 12.11 lakh crore in October.

The number of instant interbank fund transfers via IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) in October was 48.25 crore and the value stood at Rs 4.66 lakh crore. In terms of transactions, it was an increase of 4.3 percent in comparison to September, as per the monthly data by the NPCI.

Updated Date: November 05, 2022 16:36:22 IST

