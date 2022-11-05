Digital UPI payment has made financial transactions very easy in India. Nowadays, it has become very common to see boards containing UPI codes in shops across the country. Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a post on Twitter showing the reach of the digital payment ecosystem. The tweet has a picture of a woman with a UPI QR code scanner in her tea shop. The photo was clicked at Mana village, India’s last village situated at 10,500 feet elevation in Uttarakhand. The hamlet is located around 5 km from Badrinath.

In the caption of his tweet, Mahindra wrote that this photo captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem.

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/n6hpWIATS0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2022

The tweet received a wide range of reactions. Some users commented how much they are dependent on UPI payment these days, and that they carry very little cash with them.

Yesterday I went out of my house with literally just 3 Rs cash in my pocket…. its funny how much I rely on upi nowadays. — Aditya Singh (@AdityaS34075) November 5, 2022

Others wrote that along with UPI availability, data connection should also be available for digital transactions to take place.

GPay to hoga but GPay karne ke liye mobile me data connection bi to aana chahiye na sir…… — Hiren Thakar (@HirenThakar17) November 4, 2022

A few people claimed that they have visited the shop before.

I visited the shop in 2016 — Uttam Kumar Dhole🇮🇳 (@ukdhole) November 5, 2022

Some individuals said that it’s a great breakthrough in digital India.

It’s great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen👌👌 — V.Baskaran (@basky2050) November 5, 2022

Many wrote that they are very proud of India.

I’m proud of India 🙏🙏 — Muniswar_7 (@im_muniswar) November 5, 2022

Mahindra’s post was appreciated by many individuals.

Nice post sir. — pankaj sharma (@pankajtitan) November 4, 2022

According to the latest data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), transactions done via UPI increased by 7.7 percent to 730 crore in October. The total value stood at more than Rs 12.11 lakh crore in October.

The number of instant interbank fund transfers via IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) in October was 48.25 crore and the value stood at Rs 4.66 lakh crore. In terms of transactions, it was an increase of 4.3 percent in comparison to September, as per the monthly data by the NPCI.

