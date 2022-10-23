'Upholding SC verdict': Kerala governor seeks resignation of VCs of nine universities amid row with state govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Armed with a recent Supreme Court order quashing the appointment of the vice-chancellor (VCs) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to UGC regulations, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

The nine VCs include that of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, according to a tweet by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor.

“Upholding the verdict of Hon’ble Supreme Court dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021), Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation” the tweet, accompanied by a list of the varsities, said.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan also directed that the resignations reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

The apex court had on Friday quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree MS, saying that as per the University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name.

The Kerala Governor has been at loggerheads with the state’s Left government over various issues including appointment to universities.

Governor vs the government

Yesterday, while speaking at a book launch event in Kochi, the governor had raked up the issue of the appointment of vice-chancellors to various universities in Kerala and said that the Supreme Court itself had earlier made it clear that the appointment of the vice-chancellors was the responsibility of the governor.

He had said that the state government has no role in it and if the government passes any law, it should be in accordance with the provisions of the UGC regulations.

State-run universities have been at the core of the tussle between the governor and the government. A row erupted after the selection of the wife of CM Pinari Vijayan’s personal staff as an associate professor at Kannur University despite allegedly being underqualified for the post according to the governor.

Governor Khan had earlier in September referred to the inference by the state government in Universities despite CM’s assurance against it.

“Now instead of interference, they are trying to take control of the universities,” he said.

