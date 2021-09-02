The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 will be conducted on 5 and 6 September

The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 have been released today, 1 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now check and download their hall tickets for the exam, which will be conducted on 5 and 6 September, at the official website https://upcet.nta.nic.in/.

Steps to download UPCET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website at https://upcet.nta.nic.in/

Click on the link for downloading the hall ticket for UPCET 2021 that is given on the homepage

Enter the required details such as application number and date of birth to login

The admit card will appear onscreen. Save and print a copy for the future

Here's the direct link for UG candidates

Here's the direct link for PG candidates

Candidates need to check their hall tickets for details of their exam centre, applied papers, timing of the exam, and other important information.

The UPCET 2021 will be conducted online and have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For postgraduate courses, the medium of answering the papers would be English only. Both Hindi and English will be the medium for exams for the undergraduate courses, the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and the Integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The exam would be held in shifts on both 5 and 6 September. The test is scheduled to be held in two shifts on 5 September from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. While on 6 September, papers will be held from 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 7 pm.

The UPCET is conducted for admission to various graduate and post graduate courses offered by specific universities in the state including the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).

The exam was supposed to be conducted in June earlier but was postponed twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.