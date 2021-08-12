UPCET 2021: NTA announces exam schedule; test to be held on 5 and 6 September
The test would be conducted in computer-based mode by the agency. The admit cards would be issued soon as per the official notification.
The timetable for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The test will be conducted on 5 and 6 September. Candidates can check the notification by visiting the official website of the NTA - https://nta.ac.in/.
On both dates, the exam would be conducted in shifts for various courses. On 5 September, the UPCET 2021 will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. On 6 September, the exam would be held from 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 7 pm, according to the official notification.
The exams were earlier expected to be held in June. They were postponed to August, and then September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The paper pattern of the UPCET will be objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question papers would be in English and Hindi for the undergraduate courses, the Integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA). For the post-graduate courses, the question papers would be in English only.
The UPCET is conducted for admission into various graduate and undergraduate courses offered by the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), and other specific universities in Uttar Pradesh.
The entrance exams were known as the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) till 2020. The UP government entrusted the task of conducting the UPCET 2021 to the NTA.
