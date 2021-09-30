In order to access the UPCET 2021 scores, the registered candidates have to log in on the portal using their application number and date of birth.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 have been declared on 30 September by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who have appeared for the entrance examination, can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website at upcet.nta.nic.in.

In order to access the UPCET 2021 scores, the registered candidates have to log in on the portal using their application number and date of birth. The exam was held across various centres in the country on 5 and 6 September.

Check steps to download UPCET 2021 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official UPCET website - upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Open the 'UPCET Result 2021' link that is made available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the application number, date of birth, and other credentials to log in

Step 4: After logging in, the NTA UPCET 2021 result will appear on the screen within a few seconds

Step 5: Check your scores, verify important details and save a copy of your scorecard

Here's the direct link: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/UPCET-auth-21

The UPCET, till last year, was organised by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission to various UG and PG-level professional courses. However, the university in 2020 announced that JEE Main will now be used for admission to first-year BArch, BTech, and MTech (integrated) courses.

Now, instead of UPSEE, UPCET results will be used for admission to other professional courses at AKTU and various other universities including Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), and Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT).

Initially, the entrance test was slated to be held in June this year. However, it got postponed amid the second wave of deadly coronavirus .