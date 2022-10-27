UP: Woman mistook insecticide for tea; 5 including father, husband, two children dead

Mainpuri (UP): Five persons of one family including two children and their father died after drinking poisonous tea prepared by family member in a village here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified Shivanandan (35), his sons Shivang (6) and Divyansh (5), his father-in-law Ravindra Singh (55), and neighbour Sobran (42).

Superintendent of Police, Kamlesh Dixit said that all five of them fell seriously ill after drinking tea prepared in Shivanandan’s house in Nagla Kanhai village.

As per reports, Shivanandan’s father in law had come to his house in the morning to visit. His wife Rammurthy prepared tea for everyone and at the same time neighbour Sobran also arrived.

Tea was served to everyone. Minutes later, the five persons as they took the first sip started losing consciousness one after the other.

SP said that they were immediately rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared Ravindra, Shivang, and Divyansh brought dead while Sobran and Shivanandan were referred to Saifai in a serious condition. They both succumbed later in the day, he said.

An interrogation with Shivanandan’s wife revealed that she mistook the medicine sprayed in the paddy for tea leaves and put it in the tea which made it toxic.

Detailed investigation underway. No FIR was lodged in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

