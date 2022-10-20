UP: Woman given sedatives in government hospital, gang-raped by doctor, ward boy
This is the third such incident in Lucknow in the last few days, coming close on the heels of the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at Lohia Park on Tuesday and the gang-rape of a tuition teacher in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday
Lucknow: A woman, who went to government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow for some treatment, was allegedly given sedatives and gang-raped by a doctor and a ward boy, police said on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) SM Qasim Abidi said that the woman in her complaint said that the incident took place on April 30 when she went to the hospital for some treatment. She alleged the duo raped her after administering sedatives.
The ward boy was arrested on Wednesday, police said.
A case has been registered under section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mahanagar Police station on Tuesday, the DCP said.
News agency PTI quoted sources saying that the doctor is currently posted in Ayodhya district.
The senior police officer informed that a team of Mahanagar police has been tasked to probe the matter.
Notably, this is the third such incident in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow in the last few days, coming close on the heels of the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at Lohia Park on Tuesday and the gang-rape of a tuition teacher in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday.
With inputs from PTI
