UP: Unclaimed at railway station, 29 sacks of banned turtles set free in river

Deoria(UP): Government Railway Police (GRP) in collaboration with Railway Police Force (RPF) recovered around 520 banned turtles stuffed in 29 jute sacks at a Deoria railway platform in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

As per the cops, the turtles had an estimated worth of nearly Rs 5 Lakh. There were no arrests in the case as the smugglers were believed to had ran away due to police action.

Sources said that the turtles were recovered by the promptness of the station security personnel police who sensed a foul smell coming from the jute sacks and immediately informed the police.

Cops fear that the turtles were being sent to West Bengal by secret train.

“During an intensive search on the platform of Deoria Sadar railway station, countless bundles of clothes were seen in suspicious condition between the platform number 2 and 3,” said an official.

The soldiers asked around the passengers about the luggage but no one came forward. Then the police touched the bundles and realized there are turtles inside.

When the bundles were opened by RPF in-charge Manbharan and GRP in-charge Sudhakar Upadhyay, they found turtles stuffed in jute sacks, wrapped with sheets.

Upadhyay told media that the information was shared with the forest department who later took the custody of the turtles. They later freed them in waters.

