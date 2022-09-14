UP: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; probe underway

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police are working to confirm the cause of death and establish the sequence of events

New Delhi: Two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

The girls were aged around 15 and 17 years old and their bodies were discovered around the afternoon, DNA reported.

There’s a massive police presence in the area, NDTV reported.

With inputs from agencies

