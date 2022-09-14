UP: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; probe underway
The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police are working to confirm the cause of death and establish the sequence of events
New Delhi: Two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.
The girls were aged around 15 and 17 years old and their bodies were discovered around the afternoon, DNA reported.
There’s a massive police presence in the area, NDTV reported.
The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police are working to confirm the cause of death and establish the sequence of events.
With inputs from agencies
