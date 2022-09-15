SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the UP government over 'increasing' crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field about a kilometre away from their house on Wednesday, police said.

Their mother alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain their exact cause of death.

“Four accused in the matter have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway,” said Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri.

UP ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said a case will be registered on the basis of a complaint from the family and every aspect will be examined.

“Bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree at some distance from their house in Lakhimpur. SP is present on the spot. A case will be registered on the basis of the complaint from the family. Every aspect will be examined,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, villagers held a demonstration at Nighasan Cross to protest the killings.

As soon as the news broke, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over “increasing” crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

“The killings of the two sisters in Lakhimpur is heartbreaking. Family says the girls were abducted in broad daylight. Law and order in the state doesn’t improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV everyday. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?” Priyanka tweeted.

Samajwadi Party criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over women’s safety in the state.

“In Yogi government, goons are harassing mothers and sisters every day, very shameful. The government should get the matter investigated, the culprits should get the harshest punishment,” the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted images of a protest and alleged that the girls were abducted and then murdered.

“After the abduction and murder of two Dalit sisters in the Nighasan police station area, their father’s serious allegation against the police that their post-mortem was done without Panchnama and consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a heinous repetition of the ‘Hathras ki Beti’ massacre,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them while a heavy police forced was deployed to ensure law and order.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September. She died on 29 September at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on 30 September. Her family members had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “according to the wishes of the family”.

With inputs from agencies

