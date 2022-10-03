UP: Three dead in Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadohi

Bhadohi: Three people died and several got injured in a fire that broke out in a Durga Puja Pandal at Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, late on Sunday night.

UP: Initial moment of fire inside the Durga Pandal in #Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/2TRgStnG54 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) October 3, 2022

Around 150 people were present during the Durga Puja aarti when the fire broke out. Following the fire incident, nearly 52 people were admitted to different hospitals. People having 30-40% burns have been admitted to trauma centres and all the patients are in stable conditions, District Magistrate of Bhadohi, Gaurang Rathi said.

UP | Around 150 people were present during #DurgaPuja aarti when a fire broke out. 52 people admitted to diff hospitals; a 10-12y/o child died. 30-40% burns on people in trauma centers, every patient stable…Prime facie, it was a short-circuit; probe on: Bhadohi DM Gaurang Rathi pic.twitter.com/9AMsMP4OCk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2022

Two boys, Ankush Soni (12), Naveen (10) and a 47-year-old woman Jaya Devi lost their lives in the fire tragedy, Bhadohi DM informed on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that one child had died in the incident.

On Sunday night, the SP of Bhadohi Anil Kumar informed ANI about the incident saying that the fire broke out at the time of aarti and around 10-15 injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said a First Information Report or FIR has been registered at Aurai police station.

A halogen light at the pandal overheated, causing an electric wire to catch fire at multiple points simultaneously. Soon the fire engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent, Rathi said

The main cause behind the fire incident is suspected to be a short circuit and the investigation is happening in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and has directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment, the Chief Minister’s Officer said.

