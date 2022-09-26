New Delhi: Ten people were killed after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in lost balance and fell into a pond in Lucknow’s Itaunja on Monday.

“A tractor-trolley on its way to a temple got disbalanced and fell into a pond in Itaunja. As many as 37 people have been rescued and are safe. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital,” said Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range.

Uttar Pradesh | A tractor’s trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital: Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range pic.twitter.com/ZJFQZ4smhk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2022

The people were travelling to the temple for a mundan’ ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called to assist in the rescue operations, police said.

On hearing the noise, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle.

About 10 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said, adding efforts are on to identify the deceased.

The DM instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

With inputs from agencies

