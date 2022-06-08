UP teen kills mother with father's revolver for not allowing him to play mobile game, hides body for two days at home

Police said that after killing his mother, the juvenile hid her body and stayed at home with his 9-year-old sister for two days. He used a room freshener to cover the foul smell

A teenager allegedly killed his mother in Uttar Pradesh's East Lucknow after she stopped him from playing a mobile game, police said.

Police said that the 16-year-old boy, addicted to playing mobile games, shot his mother on Monday with his father's licensed revolver after an argument over the mobile game that he was addicted to.

The woman, shot by her son, died shortly afterwards, police said.

"The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The forensic team also reached the spot. The investigation was done. During the investigation, it was revealed that the 16-year-old son killed his mother. The minor boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the PUBG game," Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow said.

"A preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him from playing, due to which he committed the incident with his father's pistol. He committed the crime in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday," news agency ANI quoted the police official saying.

The boy's father is an Army personnel and is currently posted in West Bengal.

The ADCP also said that during the investigation, the boy tried to mislead the police by "narrating a fake story about some electrician".

"We have taken the boy under custody and further probe is underway," the police official said.

A report by NDTV mentioned police saying that after killing his mother, the juvenile hid her body and stayed at home with his 9-year-old sister for two days. He used a room freshener to cover the foul smell.

The boy had also threatened his sister not to tell anyone about the alleged crime.

