UP STF hunts for Atiq Ahmed aide Guddu Muslim in Odisha, interrogates suspect for 2 days

Bhubaneshwar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has reportedly reached Odisha in its hunt for Guddu Muslim, a close aide of slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed.

According to media reports, the UP STF team has interrogated a suspect over two days in Bargarh, Odisha in its bid to gather information about the whereabouts of Atiq Ahmed aide Guddu Muslim. However, no arrests were made. The detained person allegedly had links with the driver of Guddu Muslim.

“The UP STF team visited Bargarh for verification and questioned one person. We extended all cooperation as per rules. The team did not arrest any person in Bargard,” Northern Range IG Dipak Kumar told the media.

He stated that a five-member UP STF team had arrived in Bargarh on April 18 and left on Thursday. However, the ADGs for Law and Order and Special Arm Service convened a high-level conference that was later summoned by the director general of the Odisha police.

According to several media reports from the previous week, Guddu Muslim, also known by the nickname “Bambaz,” was detained in Nashik, Maharashtra. The Maharashtra police later clarified that the individual who was nabbed was actually a person working as a hotel waiter and not Guddu Muslim.

