UP stalker harasses woman DIG with fake Instagram profile, WhatsApp texts

Noida: An Senior IPS officer has reached out to Noida police accusing a Jalaun resident of allegedly stalking her online, creating a fake Instagram account on her name and also sending her unwanted texts from a Whatsapp number, said an official on Wednesday.

The complainant, Manzil Saini is currently on a central deputation posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at National Security Guards (NSG) and lives in a high-rise society at Noida sector 78.

As per the complaint filed on Monday night, she had recently found a fake Instagram account on her name with a Display picture of her in Uniform.

She said that she used her sources to investigate the matter initially and managed to identify the accused someone named as Rishi Saini, a resident of Kalpi in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, Saini said in her complaint.

“This person has been stalking me for a long time on social media platforms. Recently, he sent me WhatsApp messages. In the process, he is tarnishing my image and causing mental harassment to me,” Saini added in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, cops at sector 113 police station have registered an FIR against the accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act.

Police said they have launched a probe and relevant help from their counterparts in Jalaun has been sought in order to nab the accused. “Investigation is under way. We will soon track him down,” DCP (Noida) Harish Chandar said.

Sources in the police said that Saini got to know about the fake Instagram account after the accused sent inappropriate messages to some of her relatives.

Prior to her central deputation, Saini served as DIG with the National Human Rights Commission. In 2016, she was appointed as Lucknow’s first woman SSP.

(With inputs from agencies)

